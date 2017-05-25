2 terrorists involved in APS attack hanged: ISPR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The two hardcore terrorists in involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including the attack on Army Public School Peshawar, were sent to gallows, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to ISPR the terrorist tried by Military Courts were executed on Wednesday.

They were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including the attack on Army Public School Peshawar, killing of innocent civilians, attacking the country’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

Atta Ullah, son of Muhammad Sultan, was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies which resulted in the death of several soldiers and injuries to an officer and a soldier. He was also in possession of firearms and explosives. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court and was awarded the death sentence.

Taj Muhammad, son of Alaf Khan, was an active member of TTP. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and harbouring suicidal bombers, which were later on used in the attack on Army Public School Peshawar, causing the death of 151 persons including 125 children, injuries to 147 persons and killing a civilian. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence. —Agencies