2 teachers 120 students held in Larkana

Using unfair means in exams

Larkana

The vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Tuesday caught 120 students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-I and Part-II (Class XI & XII), Annual Examinations 2017 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana. The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi formed vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means.

The 32 vigilance teams conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 120 male and female students while using unfair means (copying) in the Pakistan Studies-II paper of Annual Examinations-2017.

Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 25 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students and Replacement case 10.

In Mirpurkhas, two teachers associated with private institutions were arrested during a raid at an examination centre by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Memon.

According to details, DC Zahid Memon on Tuesday raided Model College where the Intermediate exams were underway, and arrested two invigilators Adnan and Shahbaz.

The Deputy Commissioner told APP that the administration of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas have admitted that some private teachers were deployed due to shortage of staff. Memon said that it is illegal and would not be tolerated. The arrested teachers were handed over to police.

Meanwhile, in Sialkot, poce on Tuesday arrested two students for allegedly using unfair means in solving their question papers. On the report of examiner Naveed, Civil Lines police arrested a student Ali Umar for cheating in examination at Leadership College.—APP