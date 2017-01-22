2 suspects blow themselves up in Jeddah

Riyadh

Two suspects blew themselves up Saturday during a firefight with security forces in Jeddah and two others were arrested in another operation, the interior ministry said.

Security forces raided a suspected “terrorist” hideout used for making explosive belts and other devices in a southern district of Jeddah, a spokesman for the ministry said in a statement, reports Arab News.

Two men holed up inside the premises shot at security forces, who returned fire, according to the statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The suspects refused to surrender and “blew themselves up by detonating their explosive belts,” it said, confirming an earlier statement by Jeddah authorities.

The suspect, a Saudi national, is believed to have had links to the two men who blew themselves up.

He was arrested along with a Pakistani woman whom he identified as his wife, the spokesman said.