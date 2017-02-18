2 Pakistanis to be hanged in Singapore for murder

Singapore

Two Pakistani men face the gallows in Singapore after a court on Friday found them guilty of murdering a compatriot over a gambling dispute and dismembering the body.

Street-side tissue sellers Rasheed Muhammad, 45, and Ramzan Rizwan, 28, were convicted of smothering fellow Pakistani Muhammad Noor to death in their lodging house in 2014, before hacking up the body with saws.

The 59-year-old victim’s torso and lower limbs were found stuffed in two separate luggage bags in the city-state.

Murder convictions in Singapore are punishable by death and carried out by hanging. “As the photographs and evidence of the discarded limbs and torso show, both Rasheed and Ramzan acted in concert after the murder as they did before and during it,” High Court Judge Choo Han Teck said in his judgement.

Rasheed and Ramzan arrived in Singapore in May 2014, and sold packets of tissue paper for a living. —AFP

