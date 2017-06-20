2 Navy sailors gunned down in Gwadar shooting

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Two Navy sailors were martyred and at least three others wounded when their vehicle was attacked the Jiwani area of Gwadar district on Monday.

The sailors were transporting iftar items during a routine run from Jiwani city when their ve-hicle was ambushed by four assailants on two motorbikes, a senior local administration offi-cial said..

The assailants opened fire on the vehicle indiscriminately, leaving one man martyred and five wounded, he said. A spokesman for the Navy, however, said that three person-nel had been injured.

The five wounded were shifted to Karachi for medical treat-ment. One of the wounded suc-cumbed to his injuries, bringing the death toll to two, the official added.

Security was tightened after the incident and a search operation was launched in the area to ap-prehend those involved in the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri condemned the incident and directed the levies and police to submit a report re-garding the attack.