2 men carry out acid attacks

London A teenager was arrested by British police after a spate of acid attacks across northeast London left at least one person with life-changing injuries and critically injured several others, BBC reported. Metropolitan Police say the 90-minute spree of five attacks began late Thursday. Authorities have appealed to the public for more information on the perpetrators. Two men on a motorcycle tossed a noxious substance into the face of a 32-year-old moped driver and then jumped on his vehicle and drove away. Police said on Friday that the injuries to one man in his mid-20s are considered to be “life changing.” The assaults come just days after a separate incident in which a man appeared in court accused of throwing acid at an aspiring model and her cousin.— AP

