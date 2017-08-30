2 killed in police encounter, dozens held in raids

City Reporter

Two suspected robbers were killed in an alleged encounter in Karachi late Monday, while police rounded up dozens of suspects in raids conducted in different areas of the city. Two robbers were killed in an exchange of fire with a police patrolling team in SITE Super Highway area, officials claimed, adding that the law enforcers also recovered weapons and looted valuables from the scene. A search operation was conducted by police in Orangi Town’s Kikar Ground and Islamia Colony areas, which led to the arrest of 14 suspects, SP OrangiAbid Ali Baloch said. They were shifted to Pirabad police station for further interrogation.In another raid on a gambling den in Mominabad, police nabbed 15 suspected gangsters, he added. The law enforcers apprehended three suspects from Machchar Colony and Old City Area, and seized weapons and drugs from them.Two suspected street criminals, Bilal and Qamaruddin, were arrested from Samanabad, SP Gulberg Bashir Brohi said. Police seized a snatched motorcycle and drugs from the suspects, he added. Two more suspects were held from Awami Colony area of the megapolis. The suspects, Naseeruddin and Adnan, attempted to rob a citizen, officials said.The suspects, said to be residents of Korangi, confessed to have been involved in various crimes. Police said they were on a hunt for two other accomplices of arrested suspects.