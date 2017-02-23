2 key terrorists of JuA killed

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad has started gaining success as two key terrorists of Jamaat ul Ahrar were killed in Pakistan Army’s targeted artillery shelling on Pak-Afghan border.

According to sources the killed included Wajihullah alias Ahrar who was sponsored by hostile intelligence agency for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The terrorist was mastermind of recent suicide blast in Lahore and earlier terrorist incidents in Punjab.

The other terrorist Hikmat alias Qari Zubair was in charge of terrorist transit camp in Afghanistan and coordinator with hostile intelligence agency for terrorist actions in Pakistan.