Srinagar

Two Kashmiri men have been booked for not standing up for India’s national anthem at a cinema hall in Jammu.

The duo identified as Mudasir Ahmad of Handwara and Javid Ahmad of Anantnag was arrested on Thursday evening at a cinema hall in Wave Mall on Jammu outskirts, where they had gone to watch Bollywood movie Raees.

Station House Officer Narwal police station Wasim said the duo was arrested on a complaint filed by the security of the mall.—KR