2 Kashmiri youth handed over to India

Muzaffarabad

Pakistan on Saturday repatriated two Kashmiri youth who had separately strayed into the territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from the Line of Control more than two years ago, officials said.

The goodwill gesture on the part of Pakistan was in sharp contrast to the Thursday’s incident when a Pakistani woman who had inadvertently crossed the Working Boundary was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force personnel near Sialkot.

Repatriation of 23-year old Bilal Ahmed and 24-year old Arfaz Yousuf was held at Kaman Bridge at the Chakothi-Uri crossing point, some 60 kilometres South of Muzaffarabad, in the presence of civilian and military officials from both sides. Ahmed, a resident of Gurez village, and Yousuf, a resident of Kupwara in India-held Kashmir had crossed the LoC “by mistake” in July 2015 and January 2014 from Nikru and Chilyana sectors, respectively, according to officials.

They were stuck up in AJK and their return became possible after completion of necessary procedural requirements in this regard, the officials said.

The officials assembled in the middle of Kaman Bridge to carry out repatriation process, including their medical examination by doctors from both sides. The whole process took more than an hour.

Pakistani officials had also brought gifts, such as clothes, sweaters, bags and shoes, apart from two baskets of sweets, which were given to them on the occasion.