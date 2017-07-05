2 JIT members in Doha to record Qatari Prince’s statement

Islamabad

Two members of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Sharif family’s offshore holdings reached Doha, Qatar to record the statement of Qatari Prince Qatar Hammad bin Jasim.

According to reports, two member of JIT; Naeem Mangi of National Accountability Bureau and Brigadier Kamran Rasheed of Military Intelligence departed for Doha from Islamabad in the morning on Tuesday.

Sources said that the two member of the JIT had reached Doha, where they would record the statement of prince, whose letter Sharif family had produced in the apex court as evidence to prove the money trail. They are expected to return Pakistan after recording to the statement of Qatri prince. —INP