2 injured as Indian troops target civilian van in AJK

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Two civilians were wounded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday after Indian troops hit a vehicle from across the Line of Control (LoC), a local police official said.

The latest ceasefire violation coincided with the visit of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to the heavily militarised border which splits the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir between Pakistan and India.

“A Suzuki van was coming to Hajira from Goi (Kotli) when it was targeted by Indian troops near Madarpur at about 2pm, without any provocation,” police official Mohammad Shakeel from the area said..

“As a result, two persons on board the vehicle were injured,” he added, identifying the victims as Musharraf Iqbal and Hafiz Naveed.

The former, who sustained a bullet wound in his right leg, was taken to Hajira for treatment, while the latter, having sustained a bullet wound in his chest, was taken to District Headquarters Hospital Kotli, the official said.