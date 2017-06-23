2 hurt by Indian firing in Nakyal sector

Muzaffarabad

At least two people were seriously injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in “unprovoked” Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday evening, an official said. Aneela Zahoor, 12, fell victim to cross-border firing in Nari Dhroti village of Nakyal sector in the southern Kotli district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kotli Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz told Dawn by telephone. Robina Khalid, 30, was injured in the village of Dotilla Dabsi in Nakyal sector and referred to District Headquarters Hospital Kotli, the SSP said. “She has been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Kotli in critical condition,” he added. The SSP said that the firing started without any provocation when people of the area were preparing to break their fast.—Agencies