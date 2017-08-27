2 die of Congo virus; several affected

KP people praying for Shahbaz for providing help to dengue patients

Loralai

Two people including a woman died of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), commonly known as Congo virus here on Saturday which several others were hospitalised. According to health department sources, Bacha Khan son of Sultan Yasinzai, hailing from Chamzai, affected of Congo virus expired while shifted to Quetta for treatment. Another woman in the locality also fell prey to the fatal Congo virus. Several people were hospitalised after found affected with the dreadful virus.

The affected dwellers of areas have demanded of the provincial government and health authorities for measures to prevent further outspread of the disease. They alleged that the spray carried out by the livestock department was not enough and solids steps on large scale should be taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Peshawar that Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir on Saturday said that people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were praying for Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and the Punjab Health Department experts for providing timely help to control dengue epidemic.

He said that the KP people were happy over providing medical treatment to the dengue patients in Peshawar. He said that the Peshawar High Court also appreciated the expertise of Punjab government in dengue control.

Kh Imran Nazir was addressing a meeting of medical superintendents of all DHQ and THQ hospitals at a local hotel here. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Director PSPU Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Additional Secretary Dr Farrukh Manzoor, Director IRMNCH Programme Dr Mukhtiar Hussain Syed, Director PMU Muhammad Usman, officers from Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme, Mother & Child Health Programme and all MSs attended the meeting. The minister said that the government had doubled the medicine budget of DHQ and THQ hospitals and good quality medicines were being provided to the patients. Kh Imran Nazir directed all medical superintendents to take immediate foolproof measures to check Congo and H1N1 influenza patients and separate wards should be set up for them. Earlier, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan directed that all officers should adopt open door policy for the people and facilitate the public.

Meanwhile, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Saturday started Dengue Facilitation Center (DFC) providing free treatment to the outdoor and admitted patients including all the tests in pathology department and medicines. In free Dengue Facilitation Center the doctors, nurses, paramedics’ staff and laboratory technicians will present round the clock 24/7 said spokesman of the hospital.

Every patient who will visit the DFC will be examined by the doctor. The patient would be screened on spot and if dengue is positive, the patient will be sent to the ward otherwise after giving medication the patient will be send back home.—Agencies