2 dead, 5 hurt as army vehicle hits passenger cab

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, two persons were killed and five others injured when a speedy vehicle of Indian Army deliberately hit a passenger cab on Srinagar-Jammu highway near Banihal.

Two persons including the driver of the passenger cab died on the spot.

They were identified as Manjeet Singh, resident of Digdol area of Ramban, and Nisar Ahmed, a resident of Batamaloo in Srinagar.

Five injured persons were identified as Muhammad Tariq, Fayaz Ahmed, Dilshada Begum, Irshad Ahmed Najar and Mukhtar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, thirteen Indian army personnel were injured in a road accident in Karwa village of Reasi district in Jammu, today. Reports said that the incident occurred when a vehicle carrying the army men skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Karwa.—KMS