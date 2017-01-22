2-day LDFA festival begins at SAU

Hyderabad

The Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani has inaugurated 2-Day festival on Livestock, Dairy, Fisheries and Agriculture (LDFA) at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam on Saturday.

The event was organized in collaboration with Sindh Enterprise Development Fund and Sindh Board of Investment.

Addressing the inaugural ceremoy, the Minister said due to the population shift from rural to urban areas, agriculture industry is not growing. “It will also be a big problem for the urban areas as the civic facilities are falling short,” he observed while addressing the 2-day festival on Livestock, Dairy, Fisheries and Agriculture (LDFA) at Sindh Agriculture University here on Saturday.

Sindh Minister for local government Jam Khan Shoro, SBI’s chairperson Naheed Memon, Special Assistant to Sindh CM on Science and InformationTechnology Dr Sikandar Ali Shoro, Secretary Fisheries and Livestock Ghulam Hussain Memon, Italian Consul General Gianluca Rubagotti, Russia Consul General Oleg N Adveev and experts from the concerned fields attended.

Malkani said the event was held 5 times in Karachi before the SAU, adding that similar festivals would also be arranged at Sukkur, Larkana and other districts of Sindh. “The Sindh government is taking steps to eliminate food insecurity and Sindh chief minister has approved the action plan in this respect,” he told.

The minister appealed the people related to those sectors to cooperate with the government and help in bringing investment in that sectors, assuring that the government would facilitate the investment.

“We want that people belonging to diary, agriculture and fisheries sectors bring in investment. They will be helped by the board of investment. This is aimed to promote neglected sectors and to end unemployment,” he said.—APP