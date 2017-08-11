2-day conference to commemorate 70 years of Parliament starts

City Reporter

A two-day conference to commemorate the celebration of 70 years of the Parliament kicked off here Thursday. The conference was inaugurated by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Former Speakers National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam and Gohar Ayub were guests of the Honour on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed upon the need of arranging such sessions where former National Assembly Speakers can come and share their respective experiences. He deliberated the hurdles and challenges, a speaker has to face during his time as the custodian of house. He also shared his initiative for introduction of parliamentary studies in 17 universities to promote education of the ideals of the Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Ayaz Sadiq thanked the former speakers for their valuable time in celebrating the 70 year long journey of Parliament of Pakistan. Syed Fakhar Imam shed light on the constitutional and political history of Pakistan. While sharing his insight he stressed upon the need of reforms in institutions and democratization of system. He also shared his famous ruling against martial law and a 300 years old precedentin UK House of Commons which applied right of governance lies with the elected Parliament.

