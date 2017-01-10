2 children die of measles

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Two children suffering from measles lost their lives, while dozen others affected in mountainous area of the district on Monday.

According to details, two children suffering from measles died while dozen others affected in Wala Shahal area of Sherani district. Officials of the health department have confirmed the death in far-flung mountainous areas that lack health facilities. They were identified as two-year-old Ayesha and three-year-old Fatima.

District Health Officer Dr. Arif Shah said that medical team has been dispatched to the affected area on emergency basis to cope with the situation and immunize the children.

Last week, nine children suffering from measles in different areas of Kibzai Tang Sar Union Council, had died while dozens others were affected. The area people had alleged that the entire focus of health department was on the anti-polio campaign while no measure was being taken to prevent other diseases. Poor quality and ailing routine vaccination program were the factors in the surge of measles cases. They fear that more children will suffer in the affected area, if the vaccination campaign was not launched immediately.

The measles is a respiratory infection caused by a virus that can spread via contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected person. Sneezing and coughing can release contaminated droplets into the air, adding children who suffer from measles may experience complications including pneumonia, blindness, deafness, ear infection, diarrhea and dehydration. Routine immunization for children is highly effective in preventing measles.