2 brothers stabbed to death

Faisalabad

Two brothers were stabbed to death after intoxication in the wee hours of Sunday, local police informed.

According to reports, at a private farm in Chak Jhnumro‘s area Sitoi Wala, Karamat and Salahuddin, were found murdered while their father Farooq and another brother were seriously injured. Police believe that the deceased were killed after intoxication.

The injured were shifted to Allied hospital and the bodies were shifted to another medical facility for medico-legal formalities. Police have registered a case and for further investigations have taken into custody the deceased’s youngest sibling on suspicion.

Man kills brothers, injures sister in domestic fight in RY Khan: A man murdered two of his elder brothers in a domestic dispute here on Sunday, police said. When a household disagreement in Essa Colony intensified, a man killed two of his brothers with a sharp tool, according to the security officials. As his sister tried to protest, the accused used the tool on her too, injuring her severely, police added.—INP