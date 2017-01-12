2 arrested, weapons, hashish seized from QAU

Operation against drug peddlers intensified

Zubair Qureshi

Police and law enforcement agencies have intensified drive against drug peddlers, dealers and addicts in the educational institutes of the federal capital and in this regard a massive operation was launched in the Quaid-e-Azam University here on Wednesday.

In the operation two alleged drug suppliers to the students were arrested from the Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) campus. Adeel and Muhammad Shareef were caught red-handed with 2,150 grams of hashish. Adeel is an employee (cook) in QAU while Sharif works in CDA.

During the massive search operation, a total of 365 houses were searched from the areas adjacent to the QAU. The operation was jointly carried out by the Police, Rangers and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). The law-enforcers also recovered 11 guns, one 30-bore pistol, one 7mm rifle and 18 cartridges. According to a spokesperson of the Interior Ministry the operation was launched at the directions of the Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan.

It may be mentioned here that drug peddlers continue to rule schools and varsities in Islamabad as all sorts of intoxicants are available on the campus, students revealed, despite claims by authorities to have busted a major gang. Liquor, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy – all drugs are easily available on the varsity campus, sources told Pakistan Observer during a visit to the Quaid-e-Azam University. Among these, liquor is bootlegged to students at doorstep. The peddlers charge Rs500-Rs2000, depending upon the intoxicant demanded by pupils. The gangsters even use some of the students as their ‘front man,’ who were in return offered concession in price.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence deployed special surveillance teams and informers to monitor activities of gangs involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions, especially in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. On January 6, they arrested the leader of a gang allegedly involved in supplying marijuana, LSD, and other imported high-end drugs to students of different universities and educational institutions in the federal capital. Addressing a press conference, ANF Commander Regional Directorate Rawalpindi Brigadier Hammad Ahmed Dogar had said the drug peddler was involved in supplying weed (marijuana) and LSD Stripes Blotters to school students in the twin cities.