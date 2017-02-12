2 arrested in GB for ‘anti-state’ activities

Our Correspondent

Gilgit-Balistan

Police announced the arrest of two members of the nationalist party Balawaristan National Front (BNF) on Sunday.

The men identified as Safdar Ali and Mehboob Advocate by Station House Officer Zahoor Ahmed were allegedly involved in buying arms in order to ‘sabotage’ the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and engaging in ‘anti-state’ speech.

Superintendent Police Ghizer Faisal Sultan said the men were booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for ‘anti-state’ activities and purchase of arms. GB police arrested 12 BNF members earlier in January on charges of anti-state activities.