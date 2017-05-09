2 Afghan soldiers, not 50 killed: Afghan envoy claims

Staff reporter

Islamabad

Afghanistan’s top envoy to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal on Monday rejected claims that Pakistani security forces killed 50 Afghan soldiers in retaliation to the Chaman cross-border attack, saying that only two Afghan soldiers were slain and seven others injured.

“Woke up to celebratory front page headlines today on all Pakistani papers saying Pakistan killed 50 Afghani soldiers and injured 100 in Chaman clash,” Zakhilwal tweeted. The Afghan envoy slammed the reports, saying, “The Chaman clash left casualties, deaths and injured on Pakistan side too but we, instead of celebrating, called it unfortunate and regrettable.”