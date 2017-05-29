2-3 rain spells likely in Ramazan

Country reels under scorching temperature

Islamabad

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next 12 hours. The blazing sun is raising the mercury level in the plain areas of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan. Temperature is lilkely to surge past 50 degrees in Larkana, Jacobabad, Nawabshah and Dadu whereas Sukkur, Hyderabad and Shikarpur will reel under 47-49 degrees.

Meanwhile, sea breeze will keep the heat intensity low in Karachi. On the contrary, various cities of Punjab including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Bhakkar and Balochistan’s Turbat, Sibbi, Naseerabad and others are witnessing scorching temperatures.

Families enjoy at Lahore canal during sizzling heat – Online Photo. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr. Muhammad Hanif said that this year pre-monsoon would be expected in the second half of the Ramazan, in which 2-3 rain spells would turn the weather pleasant.

He further informed APP that one or two rains are also likely in first half of Ramazan but mostly hot dry conditions to grip major parts of the country. Weather is expected to turn cloudy after each 2-3 days during the first half of Ramazan which may reduce the intensity of temperature, Dr. Hanif further added.