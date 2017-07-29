1st phase of PKLI to be completed by Dec: Minister

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is taking disease control programme seriously and concrete steps have been taken for prevention of hepatitis and provision of free treatment facilities to the patients.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique while addressing the seminar jointly arranged by the Primary & Secondary Health Department and Pakistan Kidney, Liver & Research Institute (PKLI) to observe World Hepatitis Day here Friday. He said that hepatitis filter clinics were being set up across the province where free diagnostic and treatment facilities were being provided to the patients.

Kh.Salman Rafique said that Gastroenterology Departments in teaching hospitals had also been established and a core group headed by Principal PGMI Prof. Ghayas un Nabi Tayyab was already working.

He further said that hepatitis treatment and filter clinics were being set up in all the 36 districts by Primary & Secondary Health Department.

Kh. Salman Rafique disclosed that first phase of 100-beds of PKLI would start functioning by December 2017 where all the treatment and procedural facilities would be available to the patients. Total cost of PKLI would be Rs. 20 billion, the minister added.

He said that the main focus of Primary & Secondary Health Department was to control spread of diseases and a disease prevention program had been launched in the province. He disclosed that integrated disease screening camps were being organized in different areas for creation of awareness and to screen the people against different diseases.

He said that two months back hepatitis screening camps were organized throughout the province during which one lakh 25 thousand people were screened out of them first those of hepatitis B vaccine was administered to one lakh 10 thousand people.

President PKLI Dr.Saeed Akhtar was of the view that hepatitis was spreading rapidly in Pakistan. He disclosed that the main cause of this spread was unawareness of people, reuse of disposable syringes, use of polluted instruments of barbers, dentists, non-sterilized surgical equipment, beauty parlours, transfusion of unhygienic and infected blood etc.

He disclosed that presently approximately 20 million people were infected by hepatitis B and C in Pakistan.