1st Pakistan-owned Wind Power Project starts operation

Islamabad

The first Pakistan-owned early harvest wind power project constructed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework has passed assessments and started commercial operation. The 49.5 Mega Watt facility developed by Sachal Energy Development (Private) Limited over 680 acres of land in the Jhimpir Wind Corridor in Sindh, Radio Pakistan reported. According to Global Times, the success of the project sets a good example for the construction of the CPEC and the “Belt and Road” initiative. The project comprises thirty-three wind turbine generators manufactured by Gold wind of China. Pakistan and China have signed fifty-seven billion dollars’ worth of energy and infrastructure projects under CPEC framework. Bulk of the investment is going to the energy projects, including renewable and clean energy to bridge the energy shortfall.—APP