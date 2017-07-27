1st anniversary of Lincoln Corner celebrated

Staff Reporter

US Consul General Grace Shelton joined Sindh Culture Secretary Akbar Laghari to commemorate the 1st anniversary of Lincoln Corner Karachi, a partnership between the U.S. Consulate General and the Sindh Culture Department.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Corner celebrated its one-year anniversary with an all-day series of programs and activities, showcasing American games, English-language conversation classes, and tech workshops incorporating 3-D printing and maker-space technologies rarely seen in Karachi.

Shelton congratulated Lincoln Corner Karachi on its first anniversary and said she looks forward to even more exciting activities in the future.

Over the past year, Lincoln Corner Karachi has hosted a wide variety of programs including weekly English conversation classes, workshops on technology and filmmaking, and lectures and panel discussions featuring Americans and Pakistanis speaking about topics ranging from African-American history to women’s empowerment. The Corner holds regular educational and cultural activities for members of the general public at the Liaquat Memorial Library.

The U.S. Mission has established nineteen Lincoln Corners throughout Pakistan, where members of the general public can access books, magazines, and films, as well as free wi-fi.

The facilities also serve as platforms for a wide variety of programs, including expert speakers from the United States.