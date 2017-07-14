199 members of 82 dacoit gangs arrested

Staff Reporter

Lahore police have arrested 199 members of 82 dacoit gangs and recovered looted money amounting to over Rs 11 million during the last month. The police conducted raids at centres of illegal weapons, arrested 440 persons and registered 430 cases.

The police also recovered four Kalashnikovs, 27 rifles, 20 guns, 376 pistols and 50,888 bullets. During the drive against drug-peddlers, the police arrested 485 drug-sellers and recovered 19-kg heroin, 250-kg charas and 16-kg opium and 8,446 bottles of liquor.

The police conducted raids at gambling dens and arrested 437 accused and registered 123 cases against them. The police arrested 78 proclaimed offenders and 854 court absconders during the same period.

The police also arrested 333 persons for doing wheelie, 319 kite-flyers, 52 persons involved in firing in the air, 28 for violation of the Begging Act, 950 for violation of Price Control Act and 35 for violation of Loudspeaker Act.

Meanwhile, District administration Lahore continued its drive against hoarding and profiteering on Thursday and arrested 31 shopkeepers.

Also 29 cases were registered against violators of the Price Act and 22 out of total 31 shopkeepers were sent to prison for three days after summary trial.

Price control magistrates conducted raids on 596 shops in various areas of the city and inspected price of commodities. As many as 29 shopkeepers were challaned and fine was imposed worth Rs 47,500.