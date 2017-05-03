192 students held for using unfair means

Larkana

The vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Tuesday caught 192 students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-I and Part-II (Class XI & XII), Annual Examinations 2017 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana. The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi formed vigilance teams to curb the use of unfair means.

The 32 vigilance teams conducted surprise raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 192 male and female students while using unfair means (copying) in the Maths-II paper .

Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 20 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students and Replacement case 10. Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi along-with BISE officials visited various examination centres of Ratodero, Naudero, Bunguldero of Larkana district and reviewed the examination process.

During the visit of various blocks of examination centres, Chairman, BISE Larkana held 02 students while using unfair means during the Examination process, their books and answers copies were confiscated and handed over to the concerned authorities for further disciplinary action.

Besides, the Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Tuesday visited various Examination centres of Larkana city and inspected the examination process of Annual Examinations-2017 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part I & II (Class XI & XII).—APP