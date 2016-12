191 cases registered

Rawalpindi

Police have registered 191 cases against Sound System, Security, Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinances and Wall-Chalking ban violators.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Taxila, Saddar Wah police registered cases against Muhammad Yasin, Asghar Khan, Imran and others who violated Punjab Sound System Ordinance.

City, Gunjmandi, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Cantt, R.A.Bazar, Taxila, Gujar Khan police lodged FIRs against Muhammad Ishtiaq, Abdul Rehman, Amjad, Muhammad Akram, Hamad Sadiq, Amir Shahzad, Tanveer Abbasi, Qasim Zaheer and others on violation of Punjab Security Ordinance.

Similarly, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, R.A.Bazar, Race Course and Taxila police booked Abdul Sattar, Safdar, Ali Mian, Noor Shah, Muhammad Sharif, Abdul Rauf and others on Wall-Chalking ban violation.

Gunjmandi, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Westridge, Civil Line, Airport, Mandra, Jatli, Saddar Baroni, Rawat, Chontra, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Murree police on violation of Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance registered cases against property landlords and tenants namely Mubashir Ali, Zar Khan, Abdul Kareem, Zain Kazmi, Zumarad, Amjad, Hameed Gul, Imran, Toseef, Shahid, Arshad Mahmood, Bilal, Imran, Abdul Qadir, Javed Ali, Muhammad Riaz, Master Latif, Zahid Ghani and others.—APP