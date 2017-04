Yangon

Nineteen people were killed and 21 injured after their bus toppled into a ravine in eastern Myanmar, police said Saturday.

The bus was carrying around 40 passengers from central Bago province when it plunged off a highway near Myawaddy, a town on the Thai border, on Friday.

“Nineteen people were killed and 21 people were injured, while a few people were lucky to live,” Kyi Lin, the chief of police in Karen state, told AFP.