19 health workers suspended for negligence

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Rafaqat Ali Niswana has suspended 19 health workers in the union council Dhoodho Chak (Zafarwal tehsil) for negligence in the anti-polio vaccination campaign. The DC Narowal also ordered a strict departmental inquiry against them, a press release issued here.

Three-day anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur from 16th: A three-day anti polio eradication campaign would start in Bahawalpur district from January 16. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Amjad Bashir over 5,97,000 children under the age of 5 years would be administered anti-polio drops in district.

A total number of 1,369 polio drops administering teams which include 1,077 mobile teams and 157 fixed teams would perform their duties. While 117 teams would be stationed at bus stands, wagon stands, railway stations and toll plazas.—APP