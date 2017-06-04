19 dead as blasts hit funeral mourners in Kabul

Kabul

At least 19 people were killed and wounded as explosions rocked the funeral of an Afghan politician’s son who had died during an anti-government protest over spiralling insecurity in Kabul, raising tensions in a city already on edge.

Witnesses reported three explosions at the burial site of Salim Ezadyar, who was among four people killed on Friday when the protest degenerated into street clashes, with police firing live rounds to disperse hundreds of demonstrators.

The hilly site was littered with bloodied corpses and dismembered limbs, local television footage showed, with one witness telling AFP that “people were blown to pieces” due to the impact of the blasts.

“We don’t know what caused the explosions. Initial reports show 15 people have been killed and wounded,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said on Twitter.

The funeral was attended by senior Afghan government officials including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, but his office told AFP that he was unhurt.

Kabul city was on lockdown Saturday with armed checkpoints and armoured vehicles patrolling the streets to prevent a repeat of Friday’s protests.

Before the blasts at the funeral, authorities had sealed off roads in the centre of the city, citing the threat of new attacks on large gatherings of people.

“We have intelligence reports that our enemies are trying again to carry out attacks on gatherings and demonstrations,” Kabul garrison commander Gul Nabi Ahmadzai said earlier Saturday. “We hope that people will stay away from protests.”

But dozens of people still gathered on Saturday under a tent close to the presidential palace calling for Ghani’s government to resign, but the assembly was largely peaceful.

“Any government attempt to disrupt our fair and just demonstration will show their complicity with terrorist groups and the perpetrators of Wednesday’s attack,” said Asif Ashna, a spokesman for the protesters.

“It is the duty of the government to ensure security to the protesters… and the government will be held responsible for any violence.”—AFP