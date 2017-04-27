19 boys, girl awarded Taekwondo black belts

Khudam Subhani

Haripur

Khubaib Taekwondo Academy conducted 19th taekwondo belt promotion test at Khubaib Foundation orphans home in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The test was conducted by a 3-member panel of Korean certified black belts named Muhammad Sohail, Umer Farooq and Muhammad Usman.

While talking to media person, Sports Manager of Khubaib Foundation Muhammad Sohail said that 19 boys and one girl players of Khubaib Foundation Academy appeared for the test and successfully passed it. They were promoted to next rank of taekwondo after thier satisfactory performance. Participants exhibited kicks, punches, forms as well as fight and other self defence techniques according to their taekwondo course.

First Secretary of Korean Ambassy In Kook Him and Vice president of Insani Haq-e-Hurriat Foundation, Turkey, Mr Hussain Oruch were the chief guests of this belt promotion event.