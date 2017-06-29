188,000 TDP families returned to their native areas

ISLAMABAD: As many as 188,000 families of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) belonging to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) have returned to their native

areas, a spokesman of FATA Disaster Management Authority said.

The remaining 23,000 families would be sent back to their areas within next two months, Radio Pakistan reported the spokesman as saying.

He said all the registered returning TDPs were being provided Rs 35,000 in cash and and six-month ration.

The federal government has also arranged basic facilities,including clean drinking water and electricity in their areas,he added.

Related