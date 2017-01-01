1,800,000 sapling to be planted in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi

About 1,800,000 saplings would be planted in Rawalpindi during current spring tree plantation campaign 2017.

All-out efforts are being made to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of civil society, defence and health deptt as well as educational institutions during the campaign said a Forest official while talking to APP.

He informed efforts were being made to achieve the set target. A comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation has been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which was a basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.—APP