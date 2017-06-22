18 nabbed during police operation

City Reporter

Crackdown against criminal elements continues in Karachi as 18 accused were taken into custody during police operation in different parts of the city on Tuesday/Wednesday night. According to details, police conducted a raid in Gulistan Johar and arrested 11 accused. Police sources said that the arrested persons were involved in land grabbing cases. Police carried out an operation in Haidri area and apprehended three accused including a car lifter. Police also recovered three cars and narcotics from them. Police also arrested two street criminals from Manghopir area while two others were taken into custody from Jackson area. Arms, snatched mobile phones and drugs were recovered from their possession.