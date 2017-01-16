18 Democratic lawmakers to boycott Trump’s inauguration

Washington

At least 18 Democratic lawmakers have said they will boycott US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration this week, after disclosure of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election and his rebuke of civil rights icon John Lewis, according to a media report Sunday.

Democratic Representative Lewis blasted Trump in an interview to a news channel, saying he would boycott the ceremony for the first time since he arrived in Congress in 1987 because he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate” president in light of Russian interference, CNN reported. Lewis was one of three lawmakers to testify against Trump’s attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions last week.

Trump had called Lewis “all talk” and “no action” and told him to focus more on “fixing and helping” his district rather than “complaining” about the Russia’s role.

Some members of Congress have said they will be protesting in DC and in their districts instead of attending the event. “For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis,” California Rep. —-PTI