17,563 Hajj pilgrims successful in ballot scheme

Islamabad

Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday declared 17563 more persons successful in its ballot for Hajj under the government scheme. A spokesman of the ministry announced that after a ballot on April 28, these persons were kept on a waiting list due to a court case being heard in the Supreme Court. With the latest SC decision, 60 percent persons will perform Hajj under the government scheme while Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) will get a 40 percent quota.

The names of the applicants were cleared after Supreme Court gave its verdict in a case filed by Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) over allocation of Hajj quota.

The ministry had informed the successful persons by sending SMS and later will also inform them through letters, which will carry details about submission of passports and other travelling documents.

This year, 107526 pilgrims will go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj under the government scheme.—APP