175 cattle burnt alive as shed catches fire

Mandi Bahauddin

At least 175 cattle including sheep and goat worth million of rupees were burnt alive when cattle shed caught fire here on Monday.

Police said that nomad families had established temporary cattle shed in tehsil Phalia of Mandia Bahauddin. Fire started from the hut of a nomad family and engulfed the cattle shed in neighbourhood.

The fire spread rapidly as no efforts were made to extinguish the blaze. Due to wild fire, sheep and goat among 175 cattle were burnt alive rendering massive losses to the owners.