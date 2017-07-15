173 Pakistanis prepare to begin Fulbright studies, research in US

About 173 Pakistani students and scholars have been selected in the Fulbright scholarship Programme funded by the US government where the students will pursue advanced studies and research in the United States.

The 2017 Fulbright cohort is 54 percent female. The participants will attend 85 US universities where they will pursue a wide variety of academic disciplines, including engineering, social sciences and energy management, a statement said.

American Embassy Charge d’Affaires Jonathan Pratt congratulated Pakistani students and scholars on receiving a prestigious scholarship in a ceremony held here in a local hotel.

“You made it through an incredibly competitive application process, you and your families should be very proud of your achievement,” Charge d’Affaires Pratt said.

“I’m especially pleased to see such a diverse group of Fulbright participants here, representing the many geographical regions of Pakistan and different walks of life.”

Speaking on the occasion, US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) Executive Director Rita Akhtar said the Fulbright Programme offers participates an unparalleled opportunity to conduct cutting-edge research and study alongside American peers.—APP

