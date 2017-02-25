17000 Punjab schools to get solar panels: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A high level meeting on Saturday, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, reviewed progress on different steps taken for the promotion of education in the province as well as different programmes including construction of additional classrooms, installation of solar panels in schools and provision of stipend to the girl students under “Khadim-e-Punjab Schools Programme”.

The Chief Minister gave approval to extension in New Schools Programme of Punjab Education Foundation as well as installation of solar panels in schools in South Punjab in the first phase.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that solar panels would be installed in 17,000 schools throughout the province and this programme is being started from the schools of South Punjab.

He said that provision of solar panels to the schools in far-flung and remote areas is of very importance; therefore, installation of solar panels programme would be forwarded on fast-track.

Shahbaz Sharif said that steering committee constituted for this purpose will hold its meeting fortnightly and he will preside over the meeting. He directed that the assignment of installation of solar panels in 17,000 schools should be completed as early as possible.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab government has increased the monthly stipend to Rs. 1000 for girls studying in sixth to secondary classes in Southern Punjab districts and a sum of more than five billion rupees has been earmarked for this programme.

He said that construction of additional classrooms in schools is continuing under “Khadim

-e-Punjab Schools Programme,” and added that missing facilities will also be provided in the schools where additional rooms are being constructed.

He said that high standard should be maintained in the programme of construction of additional classrooms at all costs.