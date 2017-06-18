17 outlaws including five gamblers arrested

Islamabad police have arrested 17 outlaws including five gamblers from various area of the city and recovered 2.195 kilogram hashish, stake money, valuables and gambling tools from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday. According to details, SP Industrial-Area Liqat Hayat Naizi constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Muhamma Hussain Lassi, SHO police station Noon Inspector Riaz Gondal and others which raided at gambling den in ‘Chishtia Abad and apprehended five gamblers namely Imran Shah, Mumtiaz, Musafir Khan, Rajab, Inayat Farman. Police recovered stake money Rs.7500, five mobile phone and gambling tools from their possession. Akbar ASI arrested two accused Zubair and Khaista involved in theft case and recovered stolen property from their possession. ASI Waris from Sihala police arrested Saqib involved in theft case and recovered stolen property from him. Inspector Pervez Akhtar arrested a drug peddler Misaal Khan and recovered 1645 gram hashish from him. ASI Mehdi Khan from Nilor police arrested accuses Sohaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Sub-Inspector Irshad Ahmed arrested Naveed and recovered 50 gram hashish from him. Sub-Inspector Waheed Ahmed from ACLC police apprehended two accused Najeebullah and Mehmood and recovered a car with fake registration book and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession. ASI Tasneem Ahmed recovered one 30 boret pistol along with ammunition from the possession of an accused Nasir Abbas. —APP

