17 more killed in US-led Raqqah airstrikes

Beirut

At least 17 Syrian civilians have reportedly lost their lives in the latest airstrikes carried out by the US-led coalition purportedly against Daesh in the northern city of Raqqah.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday that five children and four women were among the victims.

An unspecified number of people were also wounded in the US-led aerial attacks, according to the report. The coalition has been bombing what are said to be Daesh positions inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying Daesh.

The city of Raqqah, which lies on the northern bank of the Euphrates River, was overrun by Daesh terrorists in March 2013, and proclaimed the center for most of the Takfiris’ administrative and control tasks the next year.

Syria has been fighting against various foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011.—Agencies