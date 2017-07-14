17 killed in rain-related incidents across country

Islamabad

At least seventeen people have died and scores of others injured in rain related incidents across the country. According to details, six people died in Gujranwala while three persons of a family died when their house collapsed in a slum area of Islamabad. Two people died in Shah Kot Town in Sahiwal in the rain related incidents.

A woman was killed and two others injured as roof of a house collapsed because of rain in Koragni area of Karachi on Thursday.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five people have died in rain related incidents. According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhutnkhwa, two persons died in Haripur and one each in Buner, Swabi and Mardan.

Six houses were completely damaged and four partially damaged in these districts. Six people were also injured due to heavy rains in the province.

Meanwhile, Karakorum Highway has been re-opened for all kind of traffic. Gilgit-Skardu road is blocked due to landslides at three points in Kachura and Haramosh Area.

Meanwhile Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued high alert about heavy rains in Malakand and Hazara Divisions. It said the rains can cause flash floods and land sliding in these areas.

The administration of the concerned districts have been directed to take all precautionary measures to protect life and property of general public.—INP