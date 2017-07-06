17 dead, 34 injured in road mishaps17 dead, 34 injured in road mishaps

Layyah/Lahore

At least 17 people died and 34 others were injured in separate road mishaps in Layyah and Lahore on Wednesday. Police said that a Rawalpindi bound over speeding passenger coach coming from Karachi collided with a tractor trollery while overtaking a vehicle moving ahead. As a result of collision 15 people died on the spot while 23 others were seriously injured. The bodies and injured were moved to District Headquarters Hospital where condition of some wounded people was stated to be serious. Two people died when an over speeding vehicle knocked down a motorcycle in the provincial capital Lahore. Driver responsible for the accident fled from the scene. Two people were critically injured in collision between ambulance and a trailer at MM Road near Kundian More in Mianwali. The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital.