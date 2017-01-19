1684 more educators to be recruited

Sargodha

As many as 1684 more educators will be recruited in the education department in the district. According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority Rana Azhar, advertisement for the recruitment of 1684 educators will be published within few days.

Similarly, he said that recruitment procedure for 1560 educators was already in process and the selection procedure would be completed till March 31. He disclosed that 198 seats were vacant in boys schools and 318 in girls schools of Tehsil Sargodha while in Tehsil Bhalwal schools 44 seats in boys school and 54 in girls schools were lying vacant.

He said that 80 seats were vacant in boys schools and 69 seats for girls schools in Tehsil Bhera.—APP