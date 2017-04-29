167 students held for using unfair means

Larkana

The 32 vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Friday caught 167 students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-I and Part-II (Class XI & XII), Annual Examinations 2017 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana.

These vigilance teams conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 207 students while using unfair means (copying) in the Chemistry-II of Annual Examinations-2017.—APP