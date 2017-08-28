165,000 farmers get interest-free loans

Staff Reporter

Multan

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mehmood on Sunday said the Punjab government had issued interest-free loans to 165,000 farmers.

The loans were given under the package introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said in a statement issued here.

About interest-free loans, he said 165,000 farmers had obtained loans so far. For Rabi crops, Rs 25,000 per acre was given while for Khareef Crops, Rs 40,000 per acre was issued.

He said the Punjab government was taking immense measures to promote the agriculture sector. Special focus was being placed on high value crops, he said and added he had always tried to provide more benefits to the farming community.

The government was also extending subsidy on promotion of the latest technology, he said. He urged farmers to pay focus on cotton crop for getting more benefits.