Rawalpindi

Police here on Sunday carried out operation and confiscated 1650 kites, strings rolls and arrested 19 kite sellers.

According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted in various localities of the city and cases have been registered against the violators.

City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan said strict action would be taken against Kite flying and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that ban on kite flying would be implemented strictly.—APP