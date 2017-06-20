1600kg sub-standard meat seized

PESHAWAR/HYDERABAD

The Food Department here on Monday seized 800 kg substandard chicken meat during actions in different markets and arrested eight persons. The official of Food Department said actions were taken in Firdaus Bazaar, Hashtnagri and adjacent markets during which 800 kg unhygienic and substandard chicken meat was confiscated. The officials also recovered 15 cartons of chicken meat imported from a neighboring country that would be sent to laboratory for testing.

Meanwhile on the directives of Mayor Hyderabad, Tayyab Hussain, the veterinary section of Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation has destroyed around 800 kilograms unhealthy meat which was seized from illegal slaughter houses in different parts of Hyderabad City on Monday. The Veterinary Officer HMC, Dr. Arif Jahejo, along with Meat In charge Abdul Wahab Rajput and Shahid Qureshi conducted raids at the illegal slaughter houses in Noorani Basti, Paretabad, Massan Road, Phuleli and other localities of Hyderabad City and seized around 800 kilograms meat.

The butchers escaped from their illegal slaughter houses while seeing the raiding party, the HMC spokesman informed and added that Mayor Hyderabad has already directed the officers concerned to take stern action against the butchers involved in operating illegal slaughter houses and selling unhealthy meat to citizens. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Larkana Dr. Masood Ahmed Bhutto along-with officials of Market Committee Larkana and police officials on Monday visited various markets of Larkana city.—APP